Delcath Systems announces rights offering and backstop commitment ownership date of August 1

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) has filed Form S-1 for a rights offering for up to 28,571,429 shares of common stock at the subscription price of $1.75 per share.

Under the terms of the rights offering, on August 3, Delcath expects to distribute, at no charge, 500 non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of its common stock held on the Ownership Date, as of 4:00 p.m., ET, on August 1. The rights will be exercisable until 5:00 p.m., ET, on August 27, unless extended.

Delcath has entered into a backstop commitment with an institutional investor which provides for the purchase of common stock not subscribed in the rights offering. The backstop agreement will terminate on or before June 30, 2019.