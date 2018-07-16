Kiwa Bio-Tech announces new distribution contract

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products (OTCPK:KWBT) has signed a non-exclusive contract granting distribution rights to Hainan Yunong Eco-agricultural Science and Technology Co., Ltd., for the delivery of in excess of 7,000 tons of microbial fertilizer products.

“Kiwa Bio-tech has established a long-term agreement with Yunong and has thereby achieved significant brand recognition and a positive reputation in Hainan Province due to the positive results of Kiwa Bio-Tech’s products have produced in the region. The sales volume of Kiwa Bio-Tech products in Hainan Province continues to increase,” stated Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp CEO, Ms. Yvonne Wang.