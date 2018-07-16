AMD +1% on Stifel target boost, Epyc potential

Stifel raises its AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $17 to $21, a 29% upside to Friday’s close.
Analyst Kevin Cassidy cites data showing the Zen-based CPU line tracking in-line to slightly above guidance.
Cassidy says the Epyc server CPU is “gaining traction ahead of consensus expectations for 5% unit market share exiting 4Q18.”
The analyst thinks AMD can grab PC and server CPU from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) throughout next year and deliver higher revenue growth.
AMD shares are up 1% premarket to $16.44.
Intel shares are up 0.2% premarket to $52.31.
