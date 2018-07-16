Digging through the retail sales report

Retail sales continue to perk along, led by breakouts in a few key categories.

Food services and drinking places showed a 1.5% M/M and 8.0% Y/Y sales increase in a very solid showing for the restaurant sector (MCD, DNKN, YUM, WEN, DIN, EAT, CMG).

Sales at health and personal care stores rose 2.2% M/M and 6.7% Y/Y. Keep an eye on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH), Ulta Salon (NASDAQ:ULTA) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF).

Building material and garden equipment sales increased 0.8% M/M and 6.2% Y/Y in what should be a positive sign for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).

On the disappointing side, sporting goods sales fell 3.2% M/M and 4.7% Y/Y as a smaller industry-wide store base continues to impact the tally. However, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) are up about 20% YTD as the retail chain picks up scraps from Sports Authority and Sports Chalet. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is 15% higher YTD.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, FXD, EMTY, RCD, PMR, CNDF, FTXD, JHMC.

Previously: Core Retail Sales rises in-line with forecast (July 16)