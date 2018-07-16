Parker Aerospace and GKN Aerospace signs technology development agreement

Parker Aerospace, a business group of Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) announces that its Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division has entered into a technology development agreement with GKN Aerospace Sweden AB to develop integrated engine static-structure thermal management technologies.

“Parker Aerospace is proud to bring its macrolamination pedigree from decades of fuel spray nozzle development, in collaboration with GKN Aerospace engine design and testing capabilities,” said Director of Business Development Shawn Isham from Parker’s Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division. “Together, our companies will develop integrated structural thermal management solutions for current and future high by-pass turbine engines.”