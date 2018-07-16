Arconic signs largest multiyear supply deal with Boeing

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is full of news ahead of today's open, announcing a new long-term contract with Boeing (NYSE:BA) to supply aluminum sheet and plate for all models produced by Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

ARNC says the multi-year contract, its largest yet with Boeing, builds on the collaboration for wing skins on all of Boeing's metallic structure airplanes and includes polished fuselage skins and wing ribs, and includes new business for the supply of structural plate used on a variety of other applications, including wing ribs for carbon fiber platforms such as the 787 and 777X.

ARNC unveils an agreement with Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to develop customized lightweight material systems and advanced manufacturing processes, such as metal 3D printing, to advance current and next-generation aerospace and defense solutions.

Also, ARNC announces the commercial availability of an advanced titanium alloy designed for higher temperature applications in next generation aero engines and adjacent structures.