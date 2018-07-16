Focus Financial Partners kicks off initial public offering to raise up to $632M

Focus Financial Partners--a partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms--starts its initial public offering of 16.2M class A common shares at an expected price range of $35.00-$39.00 per share.

Greenshoe option of 2.43M additional shares.

Focus will list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol FOCS.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, KKR Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Fifth Third Securities, Stifel's Keefe Bruyette & Woods, MUFG, Raymond James, Regions Securities, and William Blair are acting as co-managers.

Source: Press Release