Ironwood launches late-stage study of linaclotide in IBS-C; shares up 3% premarket

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is up 3% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it has initiated a Phase 3b clinical trial assessing linaclotide for the treatment of multiple abdominal symptoms, including bloating and discomfort, and pain in adult patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).

The primary endpoint of the 600-subject study is the change from baseline over a 12-week treatment period in abdominal score per an 11-point rating scale. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is July 2019.