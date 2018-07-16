Vystar pays off long-term debt of $1.5M

Vystar Corporation (OTCPK:VYST) has paid off $1.5 M in long-term debt, for a total reduction in long-term debt of $2.6M this year.

CMA Investments, LLC and its guarantors accepted 15M shares of restricted Vystar common stock as payment for the principal and interest on the decade-old loan.

Stated Steve Rotman, CEO of Vystar, “Vystar is now totally free of long-term debt and liens. This helps clean up our balance sheet and enables a fresh start as we execute our strategic plan that includes further acquisitions, expanding the Vytex distribution network, development of new Vytex formulations, and development and launch of new product lines.”