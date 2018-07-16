Worldpay Finance gets consents from almost 75% of EUR500M notes due 2022

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) Finance gets consents from holders of about 74.75% of its EUR500M 3.75% senior notes due 2022.

The consents were sought to approve the proposed amendments to the notes' indenture to allow the company to satisfy ongoing reporting obligations by providing certain reports of Vantiv, an indirect parent holding company of Worldpay Group Limited.

The amendments also permit reports and calculations under the Indenture to be made based on GAAP or IFRS and make other related or consequential changes to the Indenture.

Source: Press Release

