Cesca launches autologous bone marrow cell processing system; shares up 10% premarket

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) is up 10% on increased volume in response to its announcement that subsidiary ThermoGenesis has launched its PXP System for the rapid processing of autologous bone marrow cells in a point-of-care setting.

CEO Chris Xu, Ph.D., says, “The commercial launch of our novel PXP System is significant, as it addresses many of the shortcomings of currently-available systems, most notably, red blood cell contamination in the resulting cell concentrate that is thought to diminish the efficacy of cell based treatments. PXP allows clinicians to rapidly achieve very high stem and progenitor cell recovery rates with negligible RBC contamination – typically less than 2% of the starting sample. The on-time commercial launch of PXP serves to further solidify our position as a leading innovator in the field of cellular processing, and together with our CAR-TXpress™ and related X-Series™ systems, comprises what we believe is the most advanced and clinically differentiated portfolio of cellular processing solutions available today.”