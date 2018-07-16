Southwest goes international with cargo business

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) announces that its cargo business is entering its next era as it officially began international shipping program yesterday,

The carrier now offers the ability to ship between the U.S. and Mexico City. Later this summer, the carrier intends to add the ability to ship between the U.S. and Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos before adding the ability to ship between the U.S. and other international destinations within its network.

LUV +0.08% premarket to $53.13.

Source: Press Release