Conduent wins contract worth ~$1B with global fortune 50 company, shares up 3% premarket

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) has won a three-year contract, worth ~$1B, renewing digital interactions services with a U.S.-based Fortune 50 company.

Christine Landry, group chief executive, Consumer & Industrials, Conduent said, "This award demonstrates that digital experiences are a powerful and must-have differentiator. Our platform portfolio, technology expertise and ability to understand customer needs set us apart from the competition with this Fortune 50 brand."

To support the contract and meet the client's customer interaction needs, the company plans to hire 1,000 people to fill jobs globally in the United States, Europe and Asia.