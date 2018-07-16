Gladstone Land buys five farms in Florida for $37.4M

Gladstone Land acquires five farms, totaling 5,630 acres, for about $37.4M and entered into a multi-year, triple-net lease with a large agricultural operation.

The acquisition adds to Gladstone Land's high-value fruit and vegetable acreage in south Florida, the company says.

“We were able to quickly reinvest the proceeds from the recent sale of an Oregon farm into these larger and higher-yielding farms, and by executing this acquisition in conjunction with our recent sale of an Oregon farm through a like-kind exchange, we have deferred recognition of the capital gain we achieved on the sale," says President and CEO David Gladstone.

LAND plans several more acquisitions in H2 2018.

Source: Press Release

