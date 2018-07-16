Tidewater to acquire GulfMark in stock deal

GulfMark Offshore (NYSEMKT:GLF) +6.5% premarket after agreeing to a merger with Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) that would create a new company with the largest fleet in the offshore support vessel sector.

GLF stockholders would receive 1.1 TDW common shares for each GLF common share currently held, and would own 27% of the combined company.

The combined company would be operated under the Tidewater brand and led by TDW CEO John Rynd, while the board would be expanded to 10 seats by adding three directors selected by GLF.

Both companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2017.