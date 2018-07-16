Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (07/16/2018)

CODA +111% enters into a navy cooperative research and development agreement with naval surface warfare center.

GENE +35% on announcing October launch of new breast and colorectal cancer tests.

TNXP +20% on receiving fast track designation for TNX-102 SL for treatment of agitation in alzheimer’s disease.

ARNC +13% on signing largest multiyear supply deal with Boeing.

SPCB +13% on Q1 result.

CLLS +7% on analyst action.

SNES +7% on announcing that the California Department of Pesticide Regulation has approved ContraPest for sale and use in California under registration #91601-1-AA.

DARE +6% on acquiring contraceptive assets from Hydra Biosciences.