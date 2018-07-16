Venator to buy Tronox's Europe paper laminates unit, talk on other assets

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) agrees to acquire Tronox's (NYSE:TROX) European paper laminates business and says it will negotiate a separate deal for Cristal's Ashtabula, Ohio, complex.

The sale of the 8120 paper laminate product grade was the condition set in the European Commission's conditional approval for TROX's proposed acquisition of Cristal's titanium dioxide business.

VNTR and TROX also will engage in exclusive negotiations until Sept. 29 on the purchase of Cristal's Ashtabula complex for $1.1B if the divestiture is required for TROX to obtain approval for its proposed merger with Cristal; the purchase would be cut to $900M in the event of an adverse ruling by the U.S. District Court.