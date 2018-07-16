CNBC: Comcast focused on Sky, unlikely to top bid for Fox

Comcast (CMCSA +1% ) isn't likely to boost its bid for the entertainment assets of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -1.1% , FOXA -1.2% ), sources tell CNBC, and will rather focus on its pursuit of UK broadcaster Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY).

The company has been locked in a skirmish with Disney (DIS -0.2% ) as the two compete over Fox's assets as well as a potential bid for Sky (for Disney, either separately or via Fox with the resolution of Fox's own bid to take over the rest of Sky).

Disney responded to Comcast's last $65B Fox offer by adding in some cash and raising the sum to $71B; while observers have been awaiting Comcast's latest counter-move, David Faber says the company will refocus on Sky (which is sitting on an offer from Fox valuing the deal at $32.5B).

