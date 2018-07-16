BlackRock shares dip on disappointing Q2 flows

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) slip 0.95% in early trading after the firm's Q2 flows came in significantly below estimates.

Long-term net inflows of $14.5B came was less than a third of Credit Suisse's Craig Siegenthaler's estimate of $47B, according to Bloomberg; flows in EMEA (-$7B) and non-coare iShares (-$3B) were especially weak.

The metric also fell short of $30B estimate of Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon.

Evercore ISI's Glenn Schorr says Q2 flows are "definitely lower than we're used to," though that may be a "product of the environment," as EMEA, institutional index had the largest outflows.

