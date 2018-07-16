Trucking roundup: J.B. Hunt earnings topper, KNX upgrade

The trucking and logistics sectors could see some gains today after a strong earnings report from J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT +3.2% ) (operating revenue of $2.14B vs. $2.06B consensus).

Also within the sector, Barclays upgraded Knight-Swift (KNX +1.7% ) to an Overweight rating after having it lined up at Equal Weight.

Names of interest include Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL +0.5% ), Schneider National (SNDR +0.5% ), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW +2.2% ), XPO Logistics (XPO +0.4% ), Werner Enterprises (WERN +0.4% ), ArcBest (ARCB), USA Truck (USAK +0.4% ) and Heartland Express (HTLD +0.1% ).

