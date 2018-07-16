Matlin & Partners and US Well Services announces business combination

Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corporation to combine with U.S. Well Services, provider of hydraulic fracturing services and become a publicly listed company with EV of ~$588M.

Also, Crestview Partners has committed PIPE investment of $135M or $10 per share, in the combined entity.

The business combination values U.S. Well Services at 2.6x 2019 projected adjusted EBITDA

Proceeds from the transaction will be used to expand U.S. Well Services's fleet size to 17 spreads with ~800,000 hydraulic horsepower.

Upon completion, the combined company will be renamed as U.S. Well Services and led by its CEO, Joel Broussard.