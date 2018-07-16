More on GreenPower Motor's Q4 results
Jul. 16, 2018 9:55 AM ETGreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)GPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- GreenPower Motor (OTCQX:GPVRF) reported Q4 revenue of $3.43M and gross margin of 34%.
- Q4 Adj. EBITDA amounted to $466K and Adj. EBITDA margin of 13.6%.
- Company has cash ~$1M and positive working capital of $2.2M as of March 31, 2018.
- Company entered a 3-year exclusive factory representative agreement with Creative Bus Sales, U.S.’s largest bus dealer for sales, parts and service, including an initial order of 15 buses from for their inventory.
- “As we move to monthly deliveries of product our objective by the end of the current fiscal year is to achieve sustained quarterly profitability and positive cash flow from operations”, commented Fraser Atkinson, Chairman
