Donnelley Financial Solutions to divest Language Solutions Business

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN +3.7% ) agrees to divest its Language Solutions business to SDL (LSE: SDL.L) for $77.5M on a cash free, debt free basis

DFIN expects to utilize proceeds from the sale to pay down debt under its revolving credit facility and Term Loan B.

"Giving effect to the transaction, our expected year end leverage will be below our long-term targeted leverage range of 2.25x to 2.75x debt to EBITDA.", said Daniel Leib, CEO of Donnelly Financial.

The transaction is expected to close by July 2018.