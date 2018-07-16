Gogo dips as Northland expects dilution

Gogo (GOGO -4.7% ) will likely need to pursue an equity raise that will be dilutive, Northland Securities says, even as SmartSky presents more formidable competition in business aviation.

The company on Friday held a conference call on a new business plan that sent shares to double-digit losses amid skeptical reactions.

"GOGO is an open heart surgery patient that requires more than a Band-Aid to reverse their deep rooted I/S and B/S woes," writes analyst Paul Penney. Management tried a "Fred Astaire tap dance impersonation" on the call, but the company probably needs to pursue an equity raise to avoid a "going concern" issue in a Deloitte & Touche audit, and it faces near-term debt maturities that need to be addressed soon. (h/t Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, SmartSky has a number of advantages in its 4G LTE offering, he says.