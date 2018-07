Nutrien announces agreement to acquire Agrible Inc. for $63M

Nutrien (NTR +0.5% ) to acquire Agrible, Inc. for $63M, strengthening Digital Ag and Omni-Channel capabilities.

"The acquisition of Agrible is consistent with our strategy of investing in the growth of Nutrien's Retail business to further strengthen and differentiate our leading global position," said Chuck Magro, President & CEO of Nutrien. "We expect to recognize significant strategic and financial benefits from the transaction by leveraging Agrible's capabilities to deliver unique, value-enhancing solutions across our Retail network."

The transaction is expected to close by month end.