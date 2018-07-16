Stocks little changed as earnings ramp up

Jul. 16, 2018 10:00 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Stocks open flat as a strong quarterly report from Bank of America reinforces expectations of a strong earnings season but a sharp drop in crude oil prices weighs on energy companies; Dow and Nasdaq flat, S&P -0.1%.
  • European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.2%, France's CAC -0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.9%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed while China's Shanghai Composite ended -0.6%.
  • In U.S. earnings news, Bank of America +1.9% after reporting above consensus Q2 earnings; Netflix is scheduled to report after the close, as earnings season heats up.
  • The financial sector is the top early performer (+0.9%) while energy (-1.2%) lags sharply, but most of the other industry groups are little changed.
  • U.S. Treasury prices are mostly lower, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield up 3 bps to 2.86%.
  • WTI crude futures -2.4% at $69.26/bbl amid concerns that Russia may increase production beyond what it agreed to last month.
