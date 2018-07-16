McEwen Mining reports Q2 production results

McEwen Mining (MUX +0.9% ) reports Q2 consolidated production of 36,959 (+66.5%) gold ounces and 772,432 (-0.9%) silver ounces, or 47,258 gold equivalent ounces.

In July 2018, new Preliminary Economic Assessment study on the potential restart of production from the El Gallo Complex (Project Fenix), was published.

Select outcomes from the assessment: Average annual production rate of ~47,000 ounces gold equivalent, low initial capital cost of $41M for Phase 1 and $30M for Phase 2, and pay-back period of 4.1 years.

As of July 9, 2018, the company was debt-free with liquid assets of ~$30M.