GrowGeneration purchases Santa Rosa Hydroponics and Grower Supply

GrowGeneration (OTCQX:GRWG -0.4% ) announced that it has purchased Santa Rosa Hydroponics and Grower Supply located in Santa Rosa, CA, which will serve as a retail and warehouse location servicing the growing number of commercial cultivators.

Santa Rosa Hydroponics and Grower Supply is located on 3.5 acres, with over 20k sq. ft. of warehouse and retail space.

This addition marks 6th store in California creating a market of $10M in Sonoma County, CA.

"Santa Rosa Hydroponics and Grower Supply marks our 5th acquisition in 2018, adding $25 Million in revenue to our Company. Adding SRH, located directly in a strategic location with high visibility in Northern CA., adds one of the largest and highest volume hydroponic stores in the country. SRH has a seasoned team, and we are excited that the founders of SRH, Rick and Jason Barretta will be continuing as VPs of Sales and Business Development for the Northern California region”, Commented Mr. Lampert, CEO GrowGeneration.