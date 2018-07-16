PPDAI Group up after signing data-sharing pact with Baihang credit platform

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) says it's one of the first 15 online lenders and consumer finance companies to sign up to connect to Baihang Zhengxin, China's first unified credit-reporting platform comprising the online lending sector and backed by China's central bank.

PPDF gains 3.7% in morning trading.

PPDAI will transmit credit information and data generated on PPDAI's platform to Baihang Credit's platform on a timely basis, while Baihang Credit will integrate and process the data and information collected from all its partners and provide individual credit information back to PPDAI and other partner companies.

Source: Press Release