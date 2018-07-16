Altius Minerals reports Q2 attributable royalty revenue of C$16.5M
Jul. 16, 2018 10:38 AM ETAltius Minerals Corporation (ATUSF)ATUSFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF) reports Q2 attributable royalty revenue of ~C$16.5M (+9.6% Y/Y) or C$0.38 per share, reflecting benefit from strong production volume results at Chapada, higher potash prices and the integration of additional potash royalties that were acquired late the first quarter.
- Q2 Summary of attributable royalty revenue: Base metals C$7.21M (+10% Y/Y); Thermal electrical coal C$3.28M (-8% Y/Y); Potash C$3.81M (+117% Y/Y); Iron ore C$788K (-43% Y/Y); Metallurgical coal C$677K (+4% Y/Y) and Coal bed methane & interest C$256K (-64% Y/Y).
- Company will release financial results for second quarter of 2018 on August 8, 2018 after the close of market.
- Press Release