Strike stops gold production at Randgold's Tongon mine in Ivory Coast

Randgold Resources (GOLD) says a workers’ strike at its at Tongon gold mine in the Ivory Coast has halted production after government-led negotiations broke down.

The Tongon mine, which produced more than 288K oz. of gold last year, also was hit by on-and-off strikes in April, causing GOLD to say it was not certain the operation would achieve its 290K oz. production forecast for this year, and two of the company’s gold mines in neighboring Mali also have faced strikes this year.

GOLD says it is working with labor unions and local authorities to resolve the dispute but does not offer details on the reasons for the standoff.