Prudential Plc's PPM America launches family of nine mutual funds

PPM America, an indirect subsidiary of Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK), launches a family of nine mutual funds known as PPM funds.
The fixed-income funds portfolio management teams emphasize a relative value discipline and are supported by 25 corporate credit analysts and 14 asset class specialists in asset-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and debt restructuring, and 14 traders. The fixed- income offerings include:
PPM Core Plus Fixed Income Fund (PKPIX)
PPM Credit Fund (PKDIX)
PPM Floating Rate Income Fund (MUTF:PKFIX)
PPM High Yield Cor Fund (PKHIX)
PPM Long Short Credit Fund (PKLIX)
PPM Stratetic Income Fund (MUTF:PKSIX)
The public equity team focuses on fundamental, bottom-up research where investment decisions are made with a long-term perspective. The equity offerings include:
PPM Large Cap Value Fund (MUTF:PZLIX)
PPM Mid Cap Value Fund (MUTF:PZMIX)
PPM Small Cap Value Fund (MUTF:PZSIX)
Source: Press Release
Now read: Prudential (PUK) Presents At 2018 Deutsche Bank Annual Global Financial Services Conference - Slideshow »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox