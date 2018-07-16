Prudential Plc's PPM America launches family of nine mutual funds

PPM America, an indirect subsidiary of Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK), launches a family of nine mutual funds known as PPM funds.

The fixed-income funds portfolio management teams emphasize a relative value discipline and are supported by 25 corporate credit analysts and 14 asset class specialists in asset-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and debt restructuring, and 14 traders. The fixed- income offerings include:

PPM Core Plus Fixed Income Fund (PKPIX)

PPM Credit Fund (PKDIX)

PPM Floating Rate Income Fund (MUTF:PKFIX)

PPM High Yield Cor Fund (PKHIX)

PPM Long Short Credit Fund (PKLIX)

PPM Stratetic Income Fund (MUTF:PKSIX)

The public equity team focuses on fundamental, bottom-up research where investment decisions are made with a long-term perspective. The equity offerings include:

PPM Large Cap Value Fund (MUTF:PZLIX)

PPM Mid Cap Value Fund (MUTF:PZMIX)

PPM Small Cap Value Fund (MUTF:PZSIX)

Source: Press Release