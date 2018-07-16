Tesla -3% after peculiar Musk twists

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 3.11% to start the week after some head-scratching developments with CEO Elon Musk.

Musk popped up on this list of donors to the GOP-friendly Protect The House political committee to the surprise of some and engaged in a heated Twitter battles with one of the rescue cave divers in Thailand. For his part, Musk says he gives "nominal" amounts to both parties to maintain dialogue and subsequently deleted his most controversial tweet on the British diver.

It's only been about a week since Musk said he would be "better' about steering clear of Twitter wars.

What to watch: Tesla is due to reports earnings during the first week of August. A level-headed performance on the post-earnings conference call by Musk could go a long way to calming some of the recent anxiety over the CEO expressed by Wall Street analysts.