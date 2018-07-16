Amazon workers strike ahead of today's Prime Day event

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) warehouse workers are striking in Germany, Spain, and Poland.
Thousands of German workers are striking to demand labor contracts guaranteeing healthy working conditions.
Germany is Amazon’s second largest market after the U.S. with 2017 net sales hitting $17B, or 9.5% of the total.
The strikes were timed to begin ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day event, which launches at 3 PM Eastern today.
Amazon shares are up 0.9% for its eighth-straight gain. Shares are up 55% YTD compared to the 4.7% gain for the S&P 500.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox