Amazon workers strike ahead of today's Prime Day event

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) warehouse workers are striking in Germany, Spain, and Poland.

Thousands of German workers are striking to demand labor contracts guaranteeing healthy working conditions.

Germany is Amazon’s second largest market after the U.S. with 2017 net sales hitting $17B, or 9.5% of the total.

The strikes were timed to begin ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day event, which launches at 3 PM Eastern today.