More on Luby's, Inc Q3 results

Luby's, Inc (LUB -1.6% ) reports Q3  revenue decrease of 3.1% Y/Y to $86M & Total Same-store sales decreased 0.9%.

Segment revenue: Restaurant sales $77.8M (-5.8% Y/Y); Culinary contract services $6.6M (+46.7% Y/Y); Franchise revenue $1.4M (-2% Y/Y) & Vending revenue of $0.1M (-11.3% Y/Y).

Segment Restaurant sales: Luby's Cafeterias $49.7M (-1.4% Y/Y); Fuddruckers $23.7M (-13% Y/Y); Combo locations $5M (-3.3% Y/Y) & Cheeseburger in Paradise of $4.1M (-20.6% Y/Y).

Same-Store Restaurant Sales: Luby's Cafeterias increased 2.4%; Fuddruckers decreased 5.8%; Combo locations decreased 3.3% & Cheeseburger in Paradise decreased 11.7%.

Restaurant Counts: Luby's Cafeterias were 86; Fuddruckers were 67; Cheeseburger in Paradise were 7 & Total Restaurant Counts were 160.

Adj. EBITDA decreased $5.6M

Debt balance outstanding of $44.2M; Capex was $3.7M (+68.2% Y/Y); Cash of $1.5M & Total shareholders' equity of $114M.

