Crude oil tumbles as Russia could ramp up production to fill supply gaps

Crude oil prices accelerate earlier losses as U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says some oil buyers could get waivers to continue buying Iranian supplies despite sanctions; U.S. WTI -3.6% at $68.47/bbl, Brent -3.5% at $72.71/bbl.

But analysts say higher production from Libya and the possibility that Russia could agree to further increase supply to fill possible production gaps are mostly behind today's steep losses.

Russia and other oil producers could raise output by 1M bbl/day or more if shortages hit the market, Russian Energy Minister Novak told reporters on Friday, prompting Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch to say that the comments had reminded the market of the determination by Russia and Saudi Arabia to pump more oil if needed.

The Trump administration is considering a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, WSJ reported on Friday.

Investors also may be reacting to news that China’s economic expansion eased slightly in Q2, rising 6.7% vs. 6.8% in Q1, weighed by the government's debt cleanup even before growth takes an expected hit from the trade fight with the U.S.

