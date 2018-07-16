Vuzix receives follow-on order from AMA XpertEye

Vuzix (VUZI +0.7% ) announced it has received one of the largest M300 Smart Glasses orders totaling ~$900K, from AMA XpertEye, a leader in the remote field service market developing XpertEye, a hands-free advanced remote solution for smart glasses allowing field workers to share their vision with off-site experts for live remote support, expertise and knowledge sharing.

"AMA has hundreds of active pilot programs and this follow-on order for Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses will help satisfy the growing demand and number of conversions to commercial rollouts we are seeing across our customer base," said Christian Guillemot, AMA CEO and Founder.