AmeraMex International reports orders totaling $245K

AmeraMex International (OTCPK:AMMX +4.4% ) reported two orders totaling $245K for container handlers and will be shipping to customers in Southern California, by the first week in August.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "Sales are historically slow in the summer months and begin to pick up again in September; this year is no exception. We expect seasonal rentals to generate revenue as harvesting takes place in California beginning in August. Additionally, we have responded to eight requests for bids received after the demonstration of the Menzi Muck and ASV mastication equipment. This is not a short process but presents AmeraMex opportunities for several large sales as we are the only dealers of this equipment in the Western US for Menzi Muck. ASV does have other dealerships in the Western US."