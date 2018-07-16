Triumph awarded contract with Saab for Gripen Airframe Mounted Accessory Drives

Triumph Group (TGI -1.2% ) was selected by Saab to provide Airframe Mounted Accessory Drives (AMAD) for Gripen E/F single-engine multirole fighter aircraft.

The company's Integrated Systems will design, develop, manufacture, and provide aftermarket support for the AMAD for the life of the aircraft program.

“We are pleased to extend our long-term relationship with Saab, providing new, sophisticated gear drive technology for Gripen,” said Tom Holzthum, executive vice president for Triumph Integrated Systems. “We view this award as an opportunity to showcase the full range of our capabilities from development to aftermarket support.”