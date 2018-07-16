Sinclair, Tribune slide on FCC chairman's 'concerns' (updated)

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -4.6% ) and Tribune Media (TRCO -8.1% ) are taking a sudden slide after a word from FCC Chairman Ajit Pai expressing "serious concerns" about the companies' planned merger.

"Based on a thorough review of the record, I have serious concerns about the Sinclair/Tribune transaction," Pai says. "I have shared with my FCC colleagues a draft order that would designate issues involving certain proposed divestitures for a hearing in front of an administrative law judge."

Certain of the divestitures in Sinclair's proposal would allow Sinclair to keep controlling those stations "in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law," he says.

Submission to an ALJ is -- in practice if not technically -- likely to kill the deal, as it frequently leads to a breakup of merger plans.

Updated: Also dropping, local broadcasting peers: GTN -2.6% ; NXST -2% ; SSP -1.6% ; TGNA -2.6% ; EVC -3.1% .

Updated 11:38 a.m.: Tribune has resumed from a halt, now down 15.9% .

