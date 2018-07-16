Gene editing stocks under pressure on paper detailing unwanted DNA changes

CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editors Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA -5.9% ), Editas Medicine (EDIT -4.8% ) and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP -5.4% ) are all underwater on below-average volume on the heels of a just-published paper in Nature Biotechnology.

The authors claim that CRISPR-Cas9 can cause large DNA deletions and rearrangements near the target site, presenting a potential hurdle in interpreting experimental results and in designing specific therapies.

According to Salk Institute bioengineer Patrick Hsu, the finding is in line with previous results from not only CRISPR but also other gene-editing systems. Such unwanted edits are a problem that warrants more attention from researchers. "I do think this has been underappreciated by the field," he says.

Study lead Allan Bradley of the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Hinxton, UK says, “The cell will try to stitch things back together, but it doesn’t really know what bits of DNA lie adjacent to each other.”

According to Intellia SVP Thomas Barnes, the company has been looking for large deletions in gene-editing studies in mouse livers, but have found no evidence of such deletions, adding that this may be due to the low rates of division in the cells his team is working on. Bradley's study used actively dividing cells.

Brandeis University molecular biologist James Haber says the unwanted edits are a problem, but not a development killer for anyone using the gene editing technology. "It means that when people use it, they need to do a more thorough analysis. It's generally important to know whether your mutations are as you think they are."

Update: In a statement to CNBC's Meg Tirrell, CRSP says "We do not use the methods described in the [Nature paper]...these are not relevant to our work or programs. Nevertheless, in our work, we do not see similar findings."