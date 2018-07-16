Cnooc seen investing another $3B in Nigeria oil operations

Cnooc (CEO -2.8% ) is willing to invest another $3B in its existing oil and gas operation in Nigeria, according to the country's national oil company following a meeting with the Chinese in Abuja.

During the visit, Cnooc CEO Yuan Guangyu reportedly said the company had invested more than $14B in its Nigerian operations and was ready to invest more since the country was its largest investment destination.

Nigeria has been holding talks with oil majors over new finance agreements for joint ventures since last year, and last year signed financing deals with Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell worth at least $780M.