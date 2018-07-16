SuperCom slides 11.2% despite improved Q1 results

SuperCom (SPCB -11.2% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 15.8% Y/Y to $7M.

Adj. gross margin increased 1,890 bps to 58.3%.

Adj. core operating expenses decreased 22% Y/Y to $3.5M

EBITDA improved to $1.2M compared to $(0.6)M Y/Y.

Working capital was $10.6M (+11% Y/Y).

The company signed a new contract worth ~$4M in value with an existing national government customer in Africa.

The majority of the new contracts are expected to be recognized over the next 2 years and will grow SuperCom's steady-state recurring revenues.

