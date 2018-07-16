Google will receive record antitrust fine on Wednesday

The European Commission will soon decide on Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) fine for antitrust practices related to its Android OS.

The decision was originally expected last week but was delayed by President Trump’s visit to a NATO summit. The decision is now expected on Wednesday.

Reuters sources say the fine will likely exceed the $2.8B penalty Google received last year for favoring its shopping service over competitors.

Regulators accuse Google of forcing smartphone makers to pre-install its Search, Play Store, and Chrome browser.

Previously: WSJ: Google facing multibillion-euro fine from EU over Android (July 10)