VodafoneZiggo selects AudioCodes for business voice services

AudioCodes (AUDC -0.3% ) has been selected by VodafoneZiggo to supply its Mediant multi-service business routers and virtualized session border controllers for VodafoneZiggo's all-IP communications network infrastructure.

"We are pleased to have been selected by VodafoneZiggo for its state-of-the-art, all-IP network infrastructure," said Nimrode Borovsky, VP global marketing at AudioCodes. "Our offering for service provider business communications services includes all the elements needed to ensure full integration with virtualized datacenter environments, rapid service deployment and reliable connectivity at both service provider and customer premises."