Bloomberg: Top-grade iron ore may spike to $100/ton

High-grade iron ore may spike to $100/metric ton as China intensifies its clampdown on pollution by restraining industrial activity, a trend that could benefit top miners Rio Tinto (RIO -0.6% ) and BHP Billiton (BHP -1.5% ) in Australia, as well as Brazil’s Vale (VALE -1% ), Bloomberg reports.

After sinking in March, top-quality ore with 65% iron content has climbed to $91/ton on Friday, keeping it in positive territory this year even as global trade frictions mounted, while benchmark 62% ore has flat-lined in the $60s and is 14% lower YTD.

“Short-term spikes to this level are entirely possible in response to Chinese production and policy announcements,” says Wood Mackenzie's Paul Gray, referring to the $100 mark for top-grade prices, adding that high-quality ore likely will not trade in three figures on a sustainable basis but spreads are expected to remain wide.

“There’s been some structural shift that seems to be a preference for higher grade,” according to Iron Ore Research director Philip Kirchlechner, who said costlier coking coal and elevated mill margins also were driving the trend.