Roku moves into wireless speaker offering

Roku (ROKU -1.1% ) is launching wireless speakers in a premium-sound companion to its streaming TV offering.

The company says controlling the software in its TVs and the speakers allows for simple setup and connectivity as well as solid sync between the two.

It's running a one-week promotion on its website to order the speakers for $149.99; and they'll be discounted to $179.99 from July 24 to Oct. 15.

The MSRP is $199.99 and the speakers are set to begin shipping by late October.