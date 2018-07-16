CME Group achieves international ADV of 4.2M contracts in 2Q18

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) reports non-U.S. quarterly ADV of 4.2M (+13% Y/Y) contracts during 2Q18.

EMEA hits quarterly ADV close to 3.3M (+9% Y/Y) contract in 2Q18 driven largely by strong performance in the commodities product suite, with Metals volume up 38% and Agricultural Commodities up 12%.

Asia Pacific quarterly ADV was 0.871M (+30% Y/Y) contracts in 2Q18 driven largely by a strong performance across both the financial and commodities product suite, with equity index volumes up 77%, Forex up 70%, Agricultural up 50%, and Energy up 41% percent.

Latin America quarterly ADV was 95,000 contracts in the second quarter of the year, up 44 percent from the second quarter in 2017. This was driven by double digit growth across all product lines with Interest Rates volume up 73 percent, Metals up 67 percent and Energy up 46 percent.

CME Group globally averaged 18.4M (+12% Y/Y) contracts per day in 2Q18.

June 2018 ADV reached 17.8M (+8% Y/Y) contracts.

The company's suite of financial and commodities products saw double digit ADV growth over second quarter of 2017, with Metals up 27%, FX up 18%, Agricultural up 16%, Equity Index up 14%, and Interest Rate up 12%.

Press Release