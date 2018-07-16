More on Scheid Vineyards Q1 results

Jul. 16, 2018
  • Scheid Vineyards (OTCPK:SVIN -0.5%) reports Q1 revenue growth of 20.2% Y/Y to $10.3M, the increase in revenues is primarily due to an increase in the sale of cased goods and bulk wine.
  • G&A expenses of $2.6M (+18.2% Y/Y); selling expenses of $2.2M (+37.5% Y/Y), the increase expenses was due to the increased emphasis on S&M and related administrative support of case sales.
  • "The annual grape harvest usually begins in late August in the Company's southernmost vineyards, and it is expected that the harvest will be in full swing by mid-September.” said Mr. Scott Scheid, President and CEO.
