More on Scheid Vineyards Q1 results
Jul. 16, 2018 1:02 PM ETScheid Vineyards Inc. (SVIN)SVINBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Scheid Vineyards (OTCPK:SVIN -0.5%) reports Q1 revenue growth of 20.2% Y/Y to $10.3M, the increase in revenues is primarily due to an increase in the sale of cased goods and bulk wine.
- G&A expenses of $2.6M (+18.2% Y/Y); selling expenses of $2.2M (+37.5% Y/Y), the increase expenses was due to the increased emphasis on S&M and related administrative support of case sales.
- "The annual grape harvest usually begins in late August in the Company's southernmost vineyards, and it is expected that the harvest will be in full swing by mid-September.” said Mr. Scott Scheid, President and CEO.
