Canadian home re-sales recover in June but remain below average: CREA

Re-sales of Canadian homes rose 4.1% M/M in June, as the impact on buyers of tougher mortgage rules eased.

Actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, fell 10.7% Y/Y to a five-year low. The group's Home Price Index was up 0.9% from June 2017.

A year ago, housing sales and prices were at or near record levels in many parts of Canada, but a series of regulatory changes, taxes on foreign buyers, tighter mortgage rules, and rising interest rates have since reined in demand.

There were 5.4 months of inventory on a national basis at the end of June, down from May's three-year high and compared with the long-term average of 5.2 years, CREA said.

The average price for homes sold in June, not seasonally adjusted, fell 1.3% Y/Y to just under C$496,000 ($377,473.36).

Source: Investing.com